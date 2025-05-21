Moroccan phosphates and fertilisers producer OCP plans to produce 3 million metric tons of fertilisers using renewable energy by 2027 to reduce its carbon footprint, a managing director at the company, Ahmed Mahrou, said on Wednesday.

In 2023, OCP said it will invest $12 billion to power its industrial plants with renewable energy by 2027. It also aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.

Last year, the state-owned group produced 14 million tons of phosphate-based fertilisers.

(Reporting by Ahmed El Jechtimi, writing by Elwely Elwelly, Editing by Louise Heavens)