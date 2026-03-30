An industrial building and a ​fuel tanker ⁠at Israel's Oil Refineries ‌in the northern city of Haifa ​was hit by debris from an ​intercepted missile, Israel's Fire ​and Rescue Service said on Monday.

It was not ⁠immediately clear whether the missile was fired from Iran or Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in ​Lebanon. ‌No casualties were ⁠reported.

The ⁠fire service said a direct hit ​was identified on ‌a tanker parked within ⁠the factory grounds, causing thick smoke from the roof of a nearby structure. Firefighters are currently working to prevent the fire from spreading to additional areas while also ‌searching for trapped individuals.

Israel Energy Minister ⁠Eli Cohen said ​there was no damage to production facilities and that fuel ​supply ‌will not be affected.

(Reporting by ⁠Steven Scheer; ​Editing by Sharon Singleton)