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An industrial building and a fuel tanker at Israel's Oil Refineries in the northern city of Haifa was hit by debris from an intercepted missile, Israel's Fire and Rescue Service said on Monday.
It was not immediately clear whether the missile was fired from Iran or Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon. No casualties were reported.
The fire service said a direct hit was identified on a tanker parked within the factory grounds, causing thick smoke from the roof of a nearby structure. Firefighters are currently working to prevent the fire from spreading to additional areas while also searching for trapped individuals.
Israel Energy Minister Eli Cohen said there was no damage to production facilities and that fuel supply will not be affected.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Sharon Singleton)