TRIPOLI - Libya's ​National Oil Corporation said ⁠on Monday that oil production had fully resumed at the ‌Sharara and El Feel oilfields after completing maintenance on a crude export pipeline linking Sharara ​to storage tanks at the Zawiya refinery.

Earlier, three engineers told Reuters that orders were ​given to resume ​operations at Libya's El Feel oilfield after a suspension on March 17.

The field has been in shutdown since the state oil ⁠company National Oil Corporation used its pipeline to transport crude from the Sharara field after its pipeline was damaged by fire.

The company said pumping resumed after repairs were completed and operational safety tests confirmed the pipeline’s readiness, ​with technical ‌teams gradually ramping ⁠output back to normal ⁠levels.

Last week, the ministry of interior said that security authorities recovered two exploded projectiles ​from a damaged crude oil pipeline of Sharara ‌oilfield.

The ministry added the two exploded projectiles ⁠are an M-62 Russian-made missile and remnants of a rocket.

Sharara is one of Libya's largest production areas with a capacity of between 300,000 and 320,000 barrels per day.

The field is linked to the country's largest functioning Zawiya refinery with a capacity of 120,000 barrels per day, located west of the capital Tripoli.

Sharara in southwestern Libya is operated by a joint venture of the state-owned NOCK via Abacus oil company with Spain's ‌Repsol , France's TotalEnergies, Austria's OMV and Norway's Equinox.

El Feel, which ⁠has capacity of between 80,000 and 90,000 ​bpd under normal circumstances, is operated by Mellitus Oil and Gas, a joint venture between NOCK and Italy's Eni.

Libyan oil output has been subjected to repeated ​closures since the ‌2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi.

(Reporting by Ayman ⁠al-Warfalli in Benghazi; and Ahmed ​Elumami in Tripoli; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Stephen Coates)