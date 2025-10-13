Leading Indian engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that its hydrocarbon onshore business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore) - in consortium with Greek company Consolidated Contractors (Offshore) - has clinched an ultra-mega order worth over Rs150 billion ($1.68 billion) for a major energy project in the Middle East.

Announcing the big win, L&T said the scope of work encompasses engineering, procurement, construction, installation (EPCI) and commissioning of a natural gas liquids plant and allied facilities for processing rich associated gas (RAG).

This also involves all associated utilities and offsite and integration with existing facilities, it stated.

Under the consortium arrangement, L&T, as the lead partner, will be responsible for engineering and procurement, while CCC will handle the construction activities.

The RAG sourced from offshore and onshore oil fields will be treated at the plant to remove impurities like H2S, CO2 and H2O, producing value-added products such as lean sales gas, ethane, propane, butane and hydrocarbon condensate.

On the mega order win, S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman & Managing Director - L&T, said: "The ultra-mega order reaffirms L&T’s position as a trusted partner in delivering mega energy infrastructure. It underscores our growing global footprint and ability to execute projects of high complexity in partnership with leading players like CCC."

"We deeply value the confidence reposed in us and remain committed to creating long-term value through safe, sustainable and timely execution," he stated.

Subramanian Sarma, Deputy Managing Director & President - L&T, said: "This project is not just about scale but is also about bringing in advanced engineering, long-term reliability measures and complex brownfield interfaces to deliver value-added products."

"The order strengthens L&T’s role in shaping energy security, while deepening the relationship with oil & gas companies through world-class execution," he stated.

LTEH Onshore is one of India’s largest EPC businesses, delivering comprehensive lump sum turnkey solutions across the upstream, midstream and downstream hydrocarbon sectors, said L&T in a statement

With a strong execution track record across geographies, it has successfully delivered refinery expansions, petrochemical complexes, gas processing plants, fertiliser plants, LNG terminals and cross-country pipelines, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

