Iraq's total oil exports were estimated at an average of 3.6 million barrels per day so far in January, state oil marketer SOMO said on Saturday.
Of the total exports, around 200,000 barrels came from Iraqi Kurdistan fields.
SOMO said it has paid $192 million to oil companies for past dues linked to Kurdistan oil production, with monthly revenues from the region's oil sales standing at about $400 million.
In September, Iraq resumed Kurdish oil exports to Turkey after 2-1/2-year halt in an
