​Iraq's total oil exports were estimated ⁠at an average of 3.6 ⁠million barrels ‌per day so far in January, state oil ⁠marketer SOMO said on Saturday.

Of the total exports, around 200,000 barrels ⁠came from Iraqi Kurdistan ​fields.

SOMO said it has paid $192 million to ‍oil companies for past dues ​linked to Kurdistan oil production, with monthly revenues from the region's oil sales standing at about $400 million.

In September, Iraq resumed Kurdish oil exports to Turkey after 2-1/2-year halt in an

agreement allowing ⁠180,000 to 190,000 ‌barrels per day of crude to flow to ‌Turkey's ⁠Ceyhan port. (Reporting by Muayed Hameed; Editing ⁠by Toby Chopra)