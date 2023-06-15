LONDON - Chinese demand for oil is seen continuing to rise at an assured rate during the second half of the year, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's (KPC) chief executive said on Thursday speaking to Reuters as part of a podcast series hosted by the Al Attiyah Foundation.

"We see that from our customers our customers in China, our largest customer for KPC for crude oil, those customers continue to demand at least similar amounts of crude if not more and it is a harbinger, if you will, of continued good demand," Sheikh Nawaf Saud al-Sabah said.

