The MENA Europe Future Energy Dialogue (MEFED), scheduled to take place between June 8 and 9 at King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre in the Dead Sea region, will bring together some 700 high-level representatives of governments and international organisations, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh said on Wednesday.

The conference’s agenda, which is part of the Jordanian-German partnership in the energy field, tackles energy-related issues, notably hydrogen energy, energy efficiency, renewable energy, and electrical interconnection projects, the minister said, commending Germany’s support for the Kingdom’s energy sector, according to a statement.

The German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, the Egyptian Ministers of Petroleum and Electricity, the Lebanese, Emirati, Iraqi, Belgian, Bulgarian, and Czech ministers of energy, as well as the Iraqi minister of environment will take part in the conference.

MEFED is supported by the German-Arab Chamber of Industry and Commerce (GACIC), the German Near and Middle East Association (NUMOV), and the North Africa Middle East Initiative of German Business (NMI).

Those wishing to have more information about the upcoming conference are invited to visit www.mena-europe-energy.org, the statement said.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

