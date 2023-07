The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), which is based in Jeddah, signed a $1.4 billion financing plan with Bangladesh to fund the country's oil imports, the Saudi state news agency (SPA) said on Saturday.

"This financing plan will enable the Bangladesh Petroleum Company to import oil products from July 2023 to June 2024," SPA said.

(Reporting by Hatem Maher and Muhammad Al Gebaly; Editing by Peter Graff)