Saipem, a leading company in the engineering, drilling, and construction of major projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors, has secured two offshore drilling contracts worth nearly $550 million.

Of these contracts, one is in the Middle East where it had ensured the continuity of the ongoing activity of the Perro Negro 7 jack-up drilling unit from the second half of the year by securing a ten-year extension to the existing contract.

According to Saipem, the Perro Negro 7 is a jack-up capable of operating in up to 375 ft of water depth.

The other one is in the Mediterranean Sea, where Saipem has won a contract for the utilization of the semi-submersible unit Scarabeo 9 for an estimated period of around six months plus an optional period.

The unit is a sixth-generation semisubmersible drilling rig equipped with a dual ram rig and is capable of operating in ultra-deep water, i.e., at depths of up to 12,000 ft.

"The 10-year extension is a record duration in the area, which in the past had only been granted to an international contractor on limited occasions, and further strengthens Saipem's strategic positioning in the drilling segment," said a spokesman for Saipem.

"After having recently expanded its presence in the area from three rigs in 2021 to seven expected at the end of 2023 thanks to the acquisition of various multi-year contracts, with this contract renewal, we see, once again recognition of Saipem's commitment to executing projects efficiently with attention to safety and the environment in the main "shallow water" market worldwide," he added.

