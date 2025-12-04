Eni has entered a long-term LNG sale agreement with Turkish company BOTAŞ, in line with the company’s strategy to grow a diversified global portfolio and secure stable, multi-year relationships in key international markets.

Under the transaction Eni has agreed to supply BOTAŞ approximately 0.4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG for 10 years starting from 2028.

This contract follows a 3-year deal signed by the two corporations in September 2025, for the supply of approximately 0.4 MTPA of LNG starting in November 2025.

The agreement is Eni’s first long-term LNG sale to Türkiye, confirming the growing role of LNG in supporting the country’s energy needs, and is in line with Eni’s strategy to diversify its global LNG footprint, expanding its customer base in markets with high potential, and growing its LNG portfolio to approximately 20 MTPA by 2030, leveraging its projects in Congo, Mozambique, US, Indonesia and other countries.

