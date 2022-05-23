Kuwait - Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company (Heisco) said it has won a KD1.8 million ($6.4 million) tender floated by Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy.

The scope of work includes the supply, installation, examination and testing of four high voltage transformers at the Doha East Power Generation and Water Distillation Station in Kuwait.

A major engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracting company, Heisco was set up in 1974 to initially meet the demands of the shipping and maritime industry in the Northern Gulf, but soon it expanded its operations to meet the challenges of emerging markets.

Today, Heisco has become one of the leading industrial companies in Kuwait having made a major contribution to the development of the country's commercial and industrial infrastructure.

The company, which got listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange in 1984, caters to a wide range of sectors such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, power, shipbuilding and repair, dredging and marine construction in addition to civil construction, maintenance and other industrial services including heavy industry projects.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).