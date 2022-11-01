Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it would buy about three-quarters of the renewable power from SB Energy Global's Texas facilities, as it aims to operate data centers on carbon-free energy by 2030.

Companies are rapidly shifting toward clean energy and transportation as they look to meet environmental and sustainability goals.

The $430-billion Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Joe Biden signed in August also seeks to incentivise a shift to clean energy, by providing tax credits. Google will use the energy from the SoftBank Group Corp-backed company, which will have a capacity of about 3 GW by early next year, to power data centers in Texas, Alphabet said.

SB Energy's Orion 1, 2 and 3 and Eiffel solar projects which total nearly 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of capacity are expected to be ready to supply power by mid-2024.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)