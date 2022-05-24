DUBAI: ENOC Group today announced the launch of its compact station in the Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZA), offering customers accessible and convenient refuelling services.

The station is designed to cater to fuelling needs for the entire DAFZA region where major logistics offices are located. The economic zone is home to over 1,600 international firms from various parts of the world.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said, "We are committed to fulfilling the UAE’s energy needs with smart, sustainable and safe fuelling options. DAFZA is home to over 1,600 international firms, and our recently opened innovative compact station will cater to the fuelling needs of employees working at DAFZA as well as commuters visiting the free zone. The number of vehicles in the UAE continue to grow, and to meet the rising demand, we will continue to support the country with smartly designed fuelling stations in line with our wider growth strategy to enhance customer experience and ensure the highest standards of health and safety."

The compact station is equipped with eight dispensers, allowing for fuelling on both sides of the station, offering special 95, Super 98 and Diesel, and a unique smart vending machine. With a capacity of 90,000L, ENOC will be able to fuel 1,200 vehicles per day.