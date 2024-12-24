ENOC Group signed an agreement with Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) to develop the first-ever petrol station in DMCC’s bustling district, according to a press release.

This partnership aligns with ENOC’s retail expansion plans for 2025–2026 and anchors DMCC’s commitment to enhancing community infrastructure.

The service station will be in Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT), one of DMCC’s mixed-use developments, strategically positioned to serve the vibrant areas of Jumeirah Park. It will span a 50,187 square foot (ft²) plot, with a built-up area of 5,920 ft².

Equipped with the latest sustainable technology, the station will feature conventional fuelling services and a range of amenities tailored to meet the evolving needs of the JLT and Uptown Dubai communities.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, said: "The delivery of the first petrol station in Jumeirah Lakes Towers marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of life within our community.”

“Equipped with sustainable technology, comprehensive fuelling options, and a variety of amenities, this station is set to serve JLT, Uptown Dubai, and the wider area with convenience and efficiency,” the CEO noted.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said: “This agreement is a significant step forward in our efforts to expand ENOC’s footprint across key locations in Dubai and in our commitment to supporting the UAE’s socio-economic growth by enhancing access to essential services.”

“service station will provide convenient access to energy resources while fostering economic growth, mobility, and innovation,” Al Falasi added.

