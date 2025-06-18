Al Ramz Capital has been appointed as a liquidity provider for Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution (Adnoc Distribution), the largest retailer in the UAE and the leading fuel distributor.

Following regulatory approvals, Al Ramz will begin independent trading of Adnoc Distribution shares on 17 June 2025.

With over 25 years of experience in capital markets, Al Ramz is a licensed market maker on several exchanges and has demonstrated a consistent ability to enhance liquidity provision by facilitating synergistic relationships within different markets.

Its market-making and liquidity provision services are available on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Dubai Financial Markets, Nasdaq Dubai, Muscat Stock Exchange, and Bahrain Bourse.