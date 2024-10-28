Saudi Arabia - Engie, a French multinational power company, said it has signed a power purchase agreement with Al Jouf Agricultural Development Company (Jadco), Saudi Arabia for 8 MWp onsite solar PV power project.

The project will be located within the Busaita industrial complex in the northern region of Saudi Arabia, and will provide power to Jadco’s olive oil and pickles factories as well as the newly built French fries unit.

The 8MWp renewable power will be combined with current power sources.

On completion, the project will help reduce 13,000 tons of carbon emissions annually, thanks to Jadco’s diesel consumption cut.

This project aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and Engie’s net-zero carbon target, supporting the kingdom’s transition to a sustainable energy future.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).