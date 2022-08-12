UAE - Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) said its district cooling services across Dubai has made a remarkable growth of more than 23% in registrations for availing district cooling services in the first half of this year.

The world's largest district cooling services provider said its annual summer campaign to reduce district cooling energy consumption during summer under the theme 'Set and Save 24°C' has drawn huge positive interaction from its customers.

The campaign, which continues until the end of the summer season, aims at fostering a culture of sustainability among its customers in order for the company to continue contributing to the green economy as the pioneer in providing environment-friendly and world-class district cooling services that uses up to 50% less energy compared to traditional cooling solutions.

8 valuable tips

Empower stated that the campaign provides customers with 8 valuable tips to help them to achieve the desired goals which are; set the AC thermostat at 24°C and auto mode, monitor the AC thermostat, keep the air conditioner filter clean, close window curtains, seal cracks in windows and doors, tinting of glass doors and windows, reduce heat from various sources and carry out house maintenance regularly to ensure their comfort and happiness.

Empower also indicated that it communicates with its more than 140,000 customers in residential and other sectors, to urge and encourage them to rationalise consumption within the framework of the campaign, which is launched for the ninth year in a row, and focuses on raising their awareness of the need to optimise consumption.

Setting the air conditioner temperature at 24 degrees celsius, which is an ideal temperature for efficient and required cooling, will help to achieve a lower cost for their consumer bills on the one hand, and will contribute to environmental protection, energy and resource savings, and carbon emissions reduction, leading to a green and sustainable world on the other hand.

Energy consumption

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: “All of us, whether as a service provider or customers benefiting from the service, are concerned with the rationalisation of energy consumption and the benefits of this sustainable practice.

"Empower counts on the awareness of its customers to contribute to reducing energy consumption, and it spares no effort to adopt sustainable solutions in line with the 'Green Economy for Sustainable Development' initiative, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and then adopted by the Dubai government with the aim of combating climate change and ensuring a better future for the generations to come by reducing electricity and water consumption rates and making Dubai a global hub for the green economy and the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world by 2050," he concluded.

