The UAE-based Nas Investment Holding has submitted a mandatory purchase offer to acquire up to 90% of Samad Misr (EGYFERT), as per a disclosure on January 20th.

The offer includes the purchase of up to 5.52 million shares, representing 57.5% of EGYFERT's shares targeted in the transaction, for EGP 0.95 per share.

The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) clarified that the offer does not include a minimum threshold for implementation and is currently under review.

Nas Investment Holding acquired a 32.5% stake in EgyFert in October, buying 3.1 million shares from MidFert Misr at EGP 60 per share or a total value of EGP 186.6 million.

