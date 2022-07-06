ABU DHABI - Emerge, a joint venture between the UAE's Masdar and France's EDF, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, to deploy on-site solar energy systems at the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi theme park currently under construction on Yas Island.

The project, which will have a capacity of 8.2 megawatts (MW), will see rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems installed at the marine-life mega-development on Yas Island, including the main building. Emerge will provide a full turnkey solution, including design, procurement, and construction, as well as operation and maintenance services.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, said, "Our agreement with Emerge marks an important step in SeaWorld Abu Dhabi's sustainability strategy. The deployment of new solar energy systems is consistent with our progress towards further leveraging the capacity of sustainable sources across our developments. This partnership, a significant environmental milestone, underscores our commitment to sustainability as we strengthen Yas Island's position as a global destination within the Emirates' tourism ecosystem."

Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc., said, "This agreement reflects SeaWorld Abu Dhabi's alignment with our efforts to adopt efficient and innovative solutions across our parks. Working with our partners on the first SeaWorld marine-life theme park outside of the United States, we are excited to share and exchange our experiences with the region and come together for a better environment."

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said, "This project demonstrates Abu Dhabi's commitment to finding innovative ways of achieving its clean energy objectives and increasing renewable energy usage. By leveraging the local and international experience of Masdar and EDF – both leading companies in the energy sector – the Emerge joint venture is ideally equipped to support Miral's ongoing environmental efforts and, in turn, help to drive sustainable development; within the regional leisure and tourism sector."

Laurent Clement, CEO of EDF Middle East, said that the private sector is playing a major role in supporting the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, and in achieving an energy mix that combines renewable and clean energy sources to balance economic requirements and environmental goals.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi represents the first new SeaWorld marine-life park in more than 30 years and the first outside the United States. The marine life theme park will offer unique immersive experiences that engage visitors from the UAE and worldwide, broadening their knowledge and appreciation of marine life.

The next-generation park will also include the UAE's first dedicated centre for marine research and education; its rescue and rehabilitation operations will also be a first for the region to return healthy animals back to their native habitats. The centre will support current and upcoming marine life research on native species while contributing to global marine science and knowledge.

Emerge was established by Masdar and EDF to explore and collaborate on opportunities in distributed solar generation, energy efficiency and street lighting in the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

With this project, Miral is reinforcing its commitment to investing in sustainable solutions by integrating renewable energy components in many of its developments.

Rooftop solar PV could provide approximately 6 percent of the United Arab Emirate's total power generation by 2030 according to the International Renewable Energy Agency's REmap 2030 report.