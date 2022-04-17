The National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) Director Amjad Rawashdeh on Saturday said that the electricity interconnection between Jordan and Iraq, and Jordan and Egypt is proceeding according to plan and a set timeline, and called the linkage “a model” for Arab countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also told Petra in an interview that work is underway to double the electric power exported to the Palestinian Jerusalem Electricity Grid through the operation of Al Ram Electrical Station this coming summer to raise the volume from 40 megawatt currently to 80 megawatt, according to an agreement signed by the two sides. He also said Jordan had signed a contract with Syria and Lebanon to supply Jordanian energy to Lebanon via the Syrian power network.

