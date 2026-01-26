Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir met with a delegation from Elite Solar to discuss the company's expansion plans in the Egyptian market, according to a statement.

During the meeting, the company presented its plan for expansion, increasing production for the local market, and boosting exports.

The meeting addressed several challenges, including the company's need for more trained personnel in the solar energy sector as well as the local market's reliance on imported solar cells and panels.

El-Wazir emphasized the ministry’s interest in expanding the company’s production by increasing the number of factories and boosting productivity.

He also stressed the importance of deepening local manufacturing by procuring components and production inputs locally, relying on domestic raw materials.

In this regard, the group can benefit from local suppliers or establish its own factories to produce the required components, thus achieving industrial integration and also providing components for other companies operating in the solar cell and panel sector.

The minister stressed the need for the company to open new export markets to capitalize on free trade agreements linking Egypt to various markets, particularly those in Africa, the Arab world, Europe, and the US.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).