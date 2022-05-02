Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) has developed an integrated action plan for the Eid Al Fitr holidays as part of its commitment to meet the expected increase in waste generation.

With this plan, the Centre aims to maintain cleanliness in all vital areas of Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain city, and Al Dhafra region through collection and transportation of solid municipal waste, maintaining hygiene, providing pest control services, and impounding stray animals during and after Eid.

Dr. Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Director General of Tadweer, said: "The Centre is preparing to deal with the expected increase in the volume of waste during Eid Al Fitr by finalising plans and intensifying the efforts of its teams. In doing so, the Centre will ensure the cleanliness of mosques, Eid prayer venues, streets, parks, event sites, and various public areas in the Capital in coordination with relevant authorities.

"In addition, the Centre will also provide pest control services in the Emirate."

In terms of waste collection and transportation services during Eid Al Fitr, the Centre will enhance its public health services, including its manual and automatic sweeping services and slaughterhouse waste disposal, through increasing the number of cleaners to 261.

The Centre will also increase the number of waste containers by 254 as well as the number of cleaning equipment and tools, to ensure the provision of municipal and solid waste collection and transportation services, as well as hygiene services throughout the Emirate, especially in vital places such as large markets, commercial and residential areas, mosques, and Eid prayers venues.

As part of its plan, Tadweer will also boost pest control services before and during Eid Al Fitr in various locations of Abu Dhabi, which includes 1,895 mosques and prayer venues, 20 government-sanctioned slaughterhouses, and 90 parks.

The Centre’s pest control and animal monitoring campaigns cover various areas of Abu Dhabi, including residential areas, commercial and industrial areas, roads and public streets, parks, mosques, government departments, health and education centers, tunnels and bridges, ponds and swamps, construction sites for citizens' villas, archaeological sites and museums, slaughterhouses and public markets, farms and estates, as well as waste collection points and containers.

The services provided by Tadweer include monitoring insect activity, combating all pests that pose a threat to public health including mosquitoes, flies, rodents, cockroaches, and ants, as well as field teams to deal with pest control requests received by the Centre from the public.

A team of 1,354 employees will carry out pest control campaigns in Abu Dhabi, bringing the total number of cars and equipment allocated by Tadweer for providing pest control services to 370 cars and 2,387 pieces of equipment to ensure that services are provided in line with the best standards.

During the long Eid Al Fitr break in Abu Dhabi, the Centre's services will also monitor stray animals such as cats and dog. Stray animals will be impounded using approved procedures and then sent to Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital for any treatment and proper care.

