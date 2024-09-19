Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated the first industrial complex of the Turkish home appliances manufacturer Beko, which covers an area of 14,000 sqm in the industrial zone of 10th of Ramadan City.

Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister unveiled the plaque to mark the opening of the Beko home appliances factory.

He underscored the state’s commitment to the industrial sector at this stage, which reflects the government’s aim for the industrial sector to meet Egypt’s market needs, especially for durable goods and home appliances, while also localizing various industries and deepening industrial production.

The private sector, which the state relies on heavily as a key partner in developmental projects, plays a significant role in this effort.

During the event, the Prime Minister listened to a briefing from Beko officials about the factory’s main product models. They noted that they received the land for the factory in July 2022 and began operations in 2023, thanks to the golden license. This license played a significant role in allowing the project to be implemented and operational in record time, with the construction taking approximately one year.

The Prime Minister moved on to inspect the gas stove production line, where he listened to an explanation of the advanced technologies used in manufacturing the stoves. He also received a briefing on the modern techniques employed in refrigerator production and how these technologies contribute to significant energy savings.

The company officials noted that the appliances undergo testing under extremely harsh conditions to ensure their longevity, in line with global standards approved by leading international organizations in the field.

The Prime Minister also observed a refrigerator testing lab that assesses the quality of energy stability within the devices, as well as the various stages of manufacturing and packaging.

While touring the various production lines at the factory, Ümit Günel, General Manager of Beko Egypt, stated: “The Beko industrial complex represents a significant addition to the Egyptian economy, particularly the industrial sector. The complex will rely on 50% local components, which will encourage local suppliers to work diligently on improving their performance and position them on the global competitive map. Additionally, the factory will create around 2,000 job opportunities.”

He added that the industrial complex will not only manufacture products under the Beko brand but will also produce appliances for other brands, such as Whirlpool, which Beko recently acquired, as well as products from Ariston, Indesit, and Hitachi.

The Prime Minister noted that these brands already hold a significant market share in Egypt, and local manufacturing presents a valuable opportunity given their large presence.

Jamil Anan, Executive Director of Beko Egypt, said that the production capacity of the Beko industrial complex is 1.5 million units, including refrigerators, freezers, ovens, and dishwashers.

He pointed out that the complex efficiently meets local market needs, while Beko plans to export 60% of its production to markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, with an annual export value of up to $250m.

Fatih Ebiçlioğlu, Head of Durable Goods at Koç Holding, stated: “Our first industrial complex in Egypt is a pivotal step that underscores our strong commitment to the region and our belief in its potential. This complex not only strengthens our presence in Egypt but also serves as a key export hub, allowing us to meet the needs of our customers in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.”

Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Beko, emphasized that Egypt has always been a key part of Beko’s journey over the years, stating: “We have witnessed significant growth in this vibrant country, and today marks the beginning of a new chapter for Beko in the Egyptian market with the opening of this industrial complex. By combining our manufacturing strengths with the strategic opportunities Egypt offers, we are confident this complex will become a regional manufacturing hub.”

The Regional Director for North Africa and General Manager of Beko Egypt added: “This factory is a testament to Beko’s technological strength, relying on the latest production techniques, including advanced robots and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), as well as a strong digital manufacturing infrastructure that ensures the highest levels of efficiency. This reflects Beko’s firm commitment to innovation and sustainability.”

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

