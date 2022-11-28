Cairo – Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Tarek El-Molla, said on Sunday that his country represents one of the available solutions to meet the demand for natural gas in European markets.

Last year, the Arab world’s most populous nation exported around 7 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG), 80% of which was exported to the European Union (EU) markets.

This year, the exported volume is set to increase to 8 million tonnes, 90% of which will be delivered to the EU markets.

The minister’s remarks were made during the 8th Egypt Oil & Gas Convention. The conference is organised by Egypt Oil & Gas to discuss the effort aimed at achieving a balance between sustainability in energy provision and lowering carbon emissions.

