Egyptian renewable energy solution provider Infinity announced that it will develop, manage, and operate a solar power plant with a capacity of 6-megawatt peak (MWp) to serve the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, according to an emailed statement on September 8th.

The project is executed in partnership with UAE’s Masdar Clean Energy. It will have the potential to generate 11,723 megawatts per hour annually.

The total energy to be produced by the plant will have the capacity to power 5,275 homes per year. It will also cut carbon emissions by 4,368 tons each year.

Moreover, the plant is slated for operation by the end of October 2022.

“We will continue providing sustainable energy solutions to Sharm El Sheikh for years to come through our solar plant and EV charging network, providing clean power to a city with an important role in Egyptian diplomacy and international relations,” Co-Founder and CEO of Infinity Mohamed Mansour commented.

It is worth noting that Egypt is preparing to host the COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh next November in coordination with international partners.

