The Egyptian government is planning to reduce the area allotted for rice cultivation in the country by around 32% to 750,000 feddans as of May 2025 from 1.1 million feddans in the current season, a government official told Asharq Business.

This reduction is primarily due to the recent challenges related to water resources as a result of climate change and unprecedented increase in temperatures, the official said. This is in addition to the need to rationalization of water consumption.

The official pointed out that the coming season’s crop from the designated area is sufficient for domestic consumption.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).