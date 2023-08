Egypt plans to drill 35 natural gas wells by 2025 with investments worth $1.5 billion, the cabinet said in a statement on Tuesday citing the petroleum minister.

The country is also planning to drill five additional wells at its Zohr megafield from 2024, Tarek El Molla said.

