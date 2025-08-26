Work is underway at three new wells in the Zohr gas field in the Mediterranean in the current financial year, Egypt's petroleum ministry said on Tuesday.

Another well, the Zohr-6 well, has added about 65 million cubic feet per day of gas to Egypt’s output, the ministry added.

Italian energy group Eni, Zohr's operator, resumed drilling at the Zohr field in February after production was curbed because of arrears owed to foreign oil companies.

Output in the largest gas field found in the Mediterranean dropped to 1.9 billion cubic feet per day in early 2024, well below the peak reached in 2019.

Zohr was discovered in 2015 by Eni and began producing gas in late 2017. It holds an estimated 30 trillion cubic feet of gas.

The field in is operated by Petrobel, a joint venture of Eni and state-owned Egyptian General Petroleum Corp (EGPC). (Reporting by Ahmed Elimam and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Susan Fenton)