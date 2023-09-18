EcoFlow has announced that its innovative range of products will be available in Saudi Arabia through Amazon and Noon stores starting from September 18, 2023.

EcoFlow is a pioneer in portable power solutions, dedicated to reshaping the way people access power, protect our planet, and enable a brighter future. Its cutting-edge technology includes portable power stations and solar power generators that provide sustainable and reliable energy wherever you go.

To celebrate the launch of EcoFlow products in Saudi Arabia, the brand is offering an exclusive pre-sale for their latest products at both Amazon and Noon stores to experience EcoFlow's unique innovations.

Special launch period

As an additional treat, EcoFlow is extending opening gifts to customers who purchase select products during this special launch period.

The RIVER 2 and RIVER2 Pro portable power stations are EcoFlow's flagship products designed to revolutionise portable power solutions. With a compact and lightweight design, they pack a powerful punch, offering versatile energy storage options for outdoor enthusiasts, campers, and emergency preparedness.

The RIVER 2 boasts a 600W AC output and 600W solar input, while the Pro version elevates the game with a 1200W AC output and 720W solar input, ensuring ample power for devices and appliances.

The EcoFlow RIVER Portable Power Station is a game-changing solution that puts the power back in the hands and ensures one stays connected and powered up.

EcoFlow RIVER Pro Portable Power Station

The EcoFlow RIVER Pro Portable Power Station is the ultimate solution to take control of one’s power needs, no matter where life's adventures take one. With an impressive capacity and versatile features, it ensures one stays connected and powered up in any situation.

The EcoFlow DELTA Portable Power Station is a game-changer in the world of portable power solutions. With its remarkable capacity and versatility, the device provides the option of taking control of any energy needs, whether out in the wilderness, preparing for an emergency, or simply a backup power at home.

