ACWA Power said that partial commercial operation has started at the Sirdarya combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) independent power plant in Uzbekistan.

The news comes after the plant received the commercial operation certificate from the National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Wednesday.

With an additional capacity of 461 megawatts (MW), the total online capacity in commercial operation now stands at 918 MW out of the plant’s total capacity of 1,500 MW.

ACWA Power owns a 51 percent stake in the Sirdarya CCGT project in Shirin City, Sirdarya region.

The project, which costs more than $1 billion, is developed on a build, own, operate, transfer (BOOT) model, according to the company website.

ACWA Power and Uzbekistan’s Energy Ministry have signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

