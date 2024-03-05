Gas Arabian Services Company (GAS), a key provider of project management services for the energy sector, has secured two contracts worth SAR598 million ($159.3 million) from Saudi Power Procurement Company to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for two gas pipeline projects in the kingdom.

The first contract, worth SAR256.1 million, is for a gas pipeline project coming up in Taiba region of the kingdom, while the other contract worth SAR342 million is for the Qassim gas pipeline project, said GAS in its filing to the Saudi bourse Tadawul.

The entire project work will be completed within a period of 22 months, it stated.

The financial impact of the project will likely appear in the year 2024 and 2025, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

