RIYADH — The Saudi Electricity Regulatory Authority clarified that the power outage affecting parts of the Hittin, An Nakheel, Al Aqiq, and Al Ghadeer neighborhoods in Riyadh on Tuesday's night at 8:33 PM was caused by damage to a main power transmission line by a contractor working on a public project unrelated to the Saudi Electricity Company.



The authority stated that service restoration to all affected areas was carried out gradually, with 83% of affected customers having their power restored within the first hour. The longest restoration time for any affected customer did not exceed one hour and 58 minutes.



Emphasizing its commitment to consumer rights and the users of the public electricity network, the authority highlighted that it has initiated regulatory procedures in response to this incident.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).