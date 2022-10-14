UAE - DMCC, the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise and master developer of the JLT District – has announced a range of sustainability projects to accelerate the decarbonisation of the Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) community, in line with the Dubai Clean Energy and Net Zero Carbon Strategy 2050.

Following the announcement of the project earlier this year, DMCC signed a 20-year agreement with Etihad Esco, a wholly-owned unit of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (Wetex) 2022 that will see the majority of the JLT Cluster’s car parking areas provided with solar car shades.

Making JLT home to one of the UAE’s largest district solar car shade installations, the project will result in a significant reduction in Dewa tariffs for the district, generating savings each year for property owners, in turn making JLT more affordable for residents and tenants.

The signing ceremony was attended by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dewa.

DMCC will install solar panels at OneJLT, the DMCC Tea Centre, the DMCC Coffee Centre and the Jewellery & Gemplex building. Additionally, the JLT District car parks will be fitted with higher efficiency lighting and ventilation solutions to reduce energy usage. DMCC will also expand its work with Etihad ESCO through other projects that target a 30% increase in energy and water efficiency across the entire JLT community.

COO Feryal Ahmadi said: "Representing some of the most salient issues that we collectively face today, sustainability and decreasing carbon emissions have never been more important. This core belief is the driving force behind DMCC’s comprehensive sustainability strategy and this full suite of decarbonisation projects that we are announcing today."

"Through these projects, we look to deliver an increasingly positive impact to the 60,000 people and 21,000 businesses that call JLT home, he stated.

Etihad Esco Acting CEO Dr Waleed Alnuaimi expressed delight at partnership with DMCC on such an important project.

"Installing solar panels across the JLT district fully supports the various sustainable energy strategies championed by the UAE, allowing Dubai to positively tip the scales for climate change globally," he added.

