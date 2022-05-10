UAE - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has announced that 98.83% of its project for the extension of the water transmission network has been completed. The AED 266 million ($72.4 million) project is being implemented in two sections - Section A running 12.482 km long and Section B running 24.03 km long.

The project include enhancement of water network including installation and commissioning of pipelines along Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road; pipelines from the Hassyan Pump Station to Dubai Investments Park and Dubai World Central, pipelines from Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) station in the Jebel Ali Power Station and Water Desalination Complex to Sheikh Zayed Road, all of which are 100% completed.

The scope of work also includes installation and commissioning of a pipeline from Nakhali Reservoir to Alaweer roundabout alongside the Dubai-Hatta Road, which is 95% completed; pipelines in Muhaisinah area, which is 98% completed, and a pipeline from Margham wellfield to Dubai Al Ain Road, which is 100% completed; All the project’s phases are expected to be completed by July.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dewa, said "We are developing a world-class infrastructure for electricity and water to keep pace with the growing demand in Dubai and ensure the provision of our services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency and quality. Dewa’s total productivity of desalinated water is 490 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD)."

Dewa, he stated, has made significant achievements in developing the water network to enhance its efficiency and reliability as well as raise water flow and volume of water reserves.

"We aim to increase the storage capacity of Dubai to 1002 MIG compared to the current capacity of 815 MIGD to meet the requirements of the sustainable development of Dubai," he added.

Engineer Abdullah Obaidullah, Executive VP (Water & Civil) at Dewa, said work on Section A is fully completed, while the average completion of Section B work stands at 97.67%.

The project includes the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of Glass-Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) water pipes (in different diameters), and also precast GRE chambers, he added.

