DUBAI- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), met Matthias Rebellius, Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO of Smart Infrastructure at Siemens.

They discussed bilateral cooperation between DEWA and Siemens.

At the beginning of the meeting, Al Tayer welcomed the Siemens delegation and commended the cooperation between Siemens and DEWA in several energy projects. He noted that Siemens is one of DEWA’s strategic partners, primarily in power generation technologies and solutions.

"We work together to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the smartest city globally. We work on building strategic partnerships with local, regional, and global organisations to provide an excellent power infrastructure that meets the development needs of Dubai. This is part of our strategy and plans to provide electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency," Al Tayer stated.

"At DEWA, we have an integrated vision based on the latest international technologies in collaboration with strategic partners in Research and Development, capacity building, and the latest technologies in solar energy, energy storage, carbon capture, and increasing efficiency in the different stages of generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and water, in addition to the security of energy supplies," he added.

Al Tayer said that through the Smart Applications and Smart Meters initiatives, DEWA is building integrated smart grids that cover the entire value chain of generation, transmission, and distribution systems. The smart grid includes demand-side management, asset management, distribution automation, substation automation, system integration, and smart meters.