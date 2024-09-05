Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, said that Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant stands as a remarkable achievement for the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme that has built national capabilities and set an international benchmark for rapid clean energy transition.

Al Dahak stated, “Barakah now represents the largest decarbonisation effort in the UAE and reflects the UAE’s commitment to curb carbon emissions by 2030. The plant generates safe, clean, and reliable 24/7 electricity for the United Arab Emirates, supporting our nation’s social and economic growth while addressing climate change.

"As a result, the Barakah Plant has become a sustainable pioneer, spearheading the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy."

The UAE is also demonstrating leadership in the global energy transition. Over the past five years, the UAE has added more clean electricity per annum than any other nation with more than 75 percent of this coming from Barakah.

At COP28, 22 nations, including the UAE, agreed to triple global nuclear energy capacity by 2050. The growing demand for electricity, spurred by advancements in fields such as artificial intelligence and semiconductor technology, underscores the critical role of nuclear energy. As a stable and reliable source of clean energy, nuclear is vital for decarbonising energy systems and achieving net-zero objectives.