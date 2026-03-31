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Sadara Chemical Company, a joint venture between Saudi state oil giant Aramco and U.S. chemicals firm Dow, has temporarily shut down production citing ongoing supply chain disruptions, a subsidiary said on Tuesday.
Sadara Chemical operates a complex in the Saudi city of Jubail with annual production capacity of over 3 million metric tons of chemicals and plastics.
The suspension was announced in a regulatory filing by Sadara Basic Services, which issues Islamic bonds for its parent.
"Sadara cannot provide, at the present time, an estimate for the return to production, as this is contingent on domestic and international factors," it said, adding the shutdown is expected to impact this year's financial results.
The month-long Iran war has spread across the Middle East, disrupting energy supplies and threatening the global economy, as Tehran has responded to U.S. and Israeli attacks by targeting regional infrastructure and shipping.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Joe Bavier)