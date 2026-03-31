Sadara Chemical Company, a joint venture between ​Saudi state ⁠oil giant Aramco and ‌U.S. chemicals firm Dow, has temporarily shut down ​production citing ongoing supply chain disruptions, a ​subsidiary said on Tuesday.

Sadara ​Chemical operates a complex in the Saudi city of Jubail ⁠with annual production capacity of over 3 million metric tons of chemicals and plastics.

The suspension was announced ​in ‌a regulatory ⁠filing ⁠by Sadara Basic Services, which issues Islamic bonds ​for its parent.

"Sadara cannot ‌provide, at the present ⁠time, an estimate for the return to production, as this is contingent on domestic and international factors," it said, adding the shutdown is expected to impact this year's financial results.

The month-long Iran war ‌has spread across the Middle ⁠East, disrupting energy supplies and ​threatening the global economy, as Tehran has responded to U.S. and ​Israeli attacks ‌by targeting regional infrastructure and ⁠shipping.

(Reporting by ​Reuters; Editing by Joe Bavier)