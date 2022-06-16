Abu Dhabi-based National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) has been awarded two contracts worth a total of $673 million by oil producer Saudi Aramco.

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange-listed National Marine Dredging Company, which wholly owns NPCC, said in a bourse filing that the first contract relates to Aramco's Jafurah Development Program project and is worth $460.2 million.

The second contract, valued at $213 million, related to drilling jackets project.

Aramco is developing the Jafurah, the largest non-associated gas field in Saudi Arabia with a capital expenditure expected to reach $68 billion over the first 10 years of development.

NMDC shares were trading nearly 3 percent higher at 27.80 dirhams shortly before noon on Thursday.

