The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Bayo Ojulari, has identified shared infrastructure, policy alignment, coordinated investment frameworks, cross-border knowledge and technology exchange, integrated gas market development, and sustained regional diplomacy among National Oil Companies (NOCs) as key pillars for securing Africa’s energy future.

Ojulari disclosed this during a chat with the Deputy Chair of Ørsted and President of the Energy Institute, Andy Brown, at the 2026 International Energy Week (IEW) in London, on Wednesday.

Addressing the imperative of expanding cross-border energy infrastructure, the NNPC boss said the Company’s ongoing regional gas initiatives demonstrate how shared assets can unlock scale, efficiency and resilience.

He emphasised that accelerated delivery of flagship projects such as the Nigeria–Morocco Gas Pipeline and the expansion of the West African Gas Pipeline is critical to strengthening regional integration and advancing cross-border energy trade.

Ojulari stated that the continent must move towards aligned pricing frameworks, transit protocols, local content standards and joint technical regulations, drawing lessons from reforms such as Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), to reduce investment friction, safeguard cross-border infrastructure, and ensure equitable access to shared energy assets.

He also called for structured joint investment platforms among African NOCs, stressing that Africa can attract and deploy capital more effectively when acting collectively rather than individually.

On NNPC Ltd’s ambition to raise oil output, expand gas production, and attract investment, Ojulari said delivery will require a pragmatic, Africa-centric strategy, one that positions energy as both a catalyst for economic development and a contributor to global climate goals.

He said, “Our pathway is clear: grow production responsibly, scale gas as the backbone of Africa’s industrialisation, strengthen environmental accountability and align with global decarbonisation objectives while ensuring that Africans are not left behind in the energy transition.”

The IEW is a premier global energy leadership platform that convenes policymakers, industry executives, investors, regulators, technology innovators, and thought leaders to shape dialogue on the future of energy security, transition pathways, capital formation, and sustainability.

