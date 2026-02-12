Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi discussed expanding cooperation between Egypt and Italy in the oil and gas sector during a meeting with Italian Ambassador to Cairo Agostino Balizzi, as per a statement.

Overall, the talks focused on joint projects and the progress of petroleum investments involving Italian companies operating in Egypt.

During the meeting, Badawi underscored the strength of the strategic and historical relationship between the two countries, describing cooperation with Italy as a successful model for partnership in the Mediterranean.

He noted that Italian energy major Eni has been a strategic partner of Egypt for more than 70 years, playing a central role in the development of the country’s petroleum sector.

Discussions also covered investment opportunities across Egypt’s oil and gas industry, particularly in exploration and development activities, alongside projects related to emissions reduction and digital transformation.

Badawi said the ministry is prioritizing the creation of a supportive investment environment for international companies to help boost production levels and secure energy supplies, highlighting the importance of Italian investments in achieving these goals.

For his part, Balizzi expressed Italy’s appreciation for its close cooperation with Egypt, particularly in the petroleum sector.

He pointed to Egypt’s progress in establishing itself as a regional gas trading hub and said more Italian companies are keen to expand their presence in the Egyptian market, citing the positive momentum in the country’s energy industry.

The ambassador added that a large number of Italian companies and institutions are preparing to participate in the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2026).

The meeting also reviewed ongoing cooperation between Egypt and Cyprus, and between Italian energy major Eni and French energy company TotalEnergies, to develop gas resources in Cyprus’s Kronos field, with production planned to be exported to Europe using Egypt’s gas export infrastructure.

Talks further addressed cooperation with Italian engineering firm Saipem, the sustainable air fuel (SAF) project, and potential areas for collaboration between Egyptian and Italian companies in the mining sector.

