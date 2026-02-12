The Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has said that a well-structured, low-risk approach in Nigeria’s energy sector is essential to unlocking investments, accelerating economic development and strengthening energy security.

Speaking at a panel session titled ‘De-Risking Investments in African Oil and Gas Projects’ during the Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) in Lagos, NLNG’s General Manager, Production, Nnamdi Anowi, said when oil and gas projects are perceived as too risky, investors tend to withdraw, leading to stalled projects, job losses, and missed revenue opportunities critical for national growth.

Anowi stated that reducing risks in oil and gas projects, beyond being a business strategy, was a matter of national importance for Nigeria’s economy, energy security, and long-term development.

He further explained that for NLNG, lowering risk means keeping gas flowing reliably, meeting long-term contracts, and ensuring the company remains a trusted supplier to global and domestic markets.

“When our projects are well planned and well managed, investors have confidence, operations are stable, and NLNG can continue contributing to Nigeria’s economy,” he said.

According to Anowi, de-risking starts with clear and consistent government policies, strong contracts that are respected, and projects that are properly prepared before money is spent.

