ADNOC Gas plc, a subsidiary of the state energy company Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, on Thursday said it has signed an agreement valued at between $450 million and $550 million to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to PetroChina International Company Limited.

In a statement on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange where its stock trades, ADNOC Gas said its deal with one of China's leading oil and gas producers and distributors underscores its growing global presence, particularly in the East and South Asian markets.

ADNOC Gas' previous international LNG sales agreements include those with Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd., TotalEnergies Gas and Power, and India Oil Corporation.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com