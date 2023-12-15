The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has partnered with the French-headquartered International Energy Agency (IEA) to accelerate clean energy transition and climate action both in Abu Dhabi and globally.

The agreement aims to drive regional and global cooperation in charting decarbonisation pathways and sustainable energy policies that will drive renewable energy efficiency and low-emission technologies.

The DoE and IEA will collaborate on low-emission power generation targets (including nuclear power and renewables), reducing CO2 emissions, implementing an energy and water efficiency policy, and sustaining a cost-competitive electricity and water supply, while working to balance energy security, affordability and sustainability, in both the supply and demand side, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a statement.

Mary Warlick, Deputy Executive Director of IEA, said: “The emirate’s development of low-emissions energy solutions has accelerated in recent years, driving progress towards its climate goals while increasing its overall economic competitiveness."

The UAE was the first country in the region to commit to a Net Zero by 2050 goal. Based on its clean energy targets, UAE is expected to adopt 60% clean electricity by 2035.

Outcomes from this agreement with the IEA will support Abu Dhabi the UAE’s Nationally Determined Contribution and Net Zero by 2050 target in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The partnership was signed at the UAE House of Sustainability Pavilion in the COP28 UAE Green Zone.

