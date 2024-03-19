The Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi’s 2023 report has highlighted the outstanding performance of the emirate’s power grid, according to SAIFI and SAIDI reliability indices, with specific reference to the supply of electricity to industrial zones and companies operating within them.

In this context, the success of existing industries and the enablement of future industries require a sustainable system of infrastructure services and innovative technologies to facilitate the operations of industrial companies and their workflow without interruption or delay. This includes energy services, which form a fundamental pillar in consolidating the industrial sector in the emirate.

Abu Dhabi has proven its readiness to respond to all these requirements and ensure the security of energy distribution. Its energy network is classified as one of the best globally and meets all the future needs of the emirate and industrial entities, which are moving steadily towards a bright future.

In a report, the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) revealed its latest data on the sector's performance, which confirms an exceptional level of stability and the robust nature of the energy network in the emirate. The report highlighted industrial areas that witnessed continuous operating periods. Thanks to this stability in the energy network, Abu Dhabi has occupied a high position that has made it an ideal destination to attract all future industries that are looking for a solid foundation on which to build one success after another without any obstacles or operational challenges.

The System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) and System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI) are electricity distribution performance indices that measure the average length of power interruptions and the average frequency of interruptions experienced by a customer in the span of a year. The data and performance presented in the report by the DoE paint a picture of exceptional reliability and continuity of supply in the emirate.

Abu Dhabi's energy grid, operated by The Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC) and Al Ain Distribution Company (AADC) and regulated by the DoE, holds a prestigious position among the world's most dependable networks, per the 2022 CEER (Council of European Energy Regulators) and internal benchmarks. This ranking underscores the consistent, high-quality power supply enjoyed by the emirate's residents and industries.

As the UAE is strengthening its position as a global hub for trade, tourism and especially advanced manufacturing and renewable energy, the secure access to everyday utilities plays a critical role in achieving the country’s strategic objectives. Benchmarking this latest data, Abu Dhabi shows that it is fully prepared to meet all these requirements to an advanced level of excellence and efficiency.

Turning towards the emirate’s industrial areas, the average length of power outages experienced by a customer in Khalifa A and B Industrial Areas is, on average, just over 10 minutes annually. Customers located in the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD) are now even better off, experiencing less than 4 minutes of outages on average per year. Regarding frequency, a customer in Khalifa B would, on average, experience one interruption every 10 years on average. In contrast, those in ICAD and Khalifa A would, on average, experience one every 20 years.

Ahmed Mohamed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Energy (DoE), confirmed that the sector enjoys high efficiency and full capacity to meet the needs of various sectors with water and electricity services.

He added that the department is cooperating with companies working in the sector to develop and implement integrated plans and policies for electricity, with the aim of achieving the optimal use of available energy sources, diversifying sources of electricity production, and utilising clean and renewable energy sources, rationalising energy and improving its efficiency to achieve sustainable development and preserve the environment.

Ahmed Mohamed Al Rumaithi said: “The strong performance of the electricity grid in Abu Dhabi puts it on a par with the top 10 European countries, especially with the continuous improvement in performance on an annual basis. We have identified areas of excellence and resilience in terms of the performance of the electricity distribution network in industrial areas, and we are committed to intensifying our efforts and continuing the achievements we have made so far.

“We are confident in keeping pace with the increasing demand, which will achieve the satisfaction of all industrial companies and establishments and all beneficiaries of our services in the emirate by providing stable electricity supplies at a distinguished level that meets their needs and future aspirations. In addition to supporting the economic sector, especially the industrial sector, that attracts several investments with all the distinguished infrastructure, remarkable systems, and business sustainability in the emirate.”

Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), said: “This remarkable achievement of reliability of Abu Dhabi’s electricity supply and distribution is a testament to the emirate’s ongoing efforts to meet the ever-expanding demand of various stakeholders as part of the overall strategy to strengthen its position as the preferred destination for talents, businesses and investments. We are pleased that the industrial sector enjoys an outstanding performance in the reliability of electricity supply and distribution as we are forging ahead with efforts to deliver the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS) to strengthen the emirate’s position as the region’s most competitive industrial hub.”

“As the catalyst for economic growth and diversification, ADDED supports DoE’s initiatives as they upgrade our economy’s attributes, and we work together towards building a brighter future, placing human development, sustainability and growth at the heart of our plans.”