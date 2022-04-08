Riyadh: The General Authority for Statistics’ (GASTAT) has released on its official website (www.stats.gov.sa) Household Energy Statistics for 2021.

The Household Energy Statistics, compiled by GASTAT, revealed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s population benefiting from electricity services reached 100% through various electricity sources. 99.33% of houses are connected to the public electricity network, 0.55% are connected to private network, and 0.11% benefit from electricity services using private generators as a source of electricity, the remaining 0.01%of houses use other sources of electricity.



As for the usage of solar energy, the statistics show that around 2.02% of households across the Kingdom use solar energy in their houses. In terms of cooking fuel, the statistics revealed that around 81.93% of households use gas as their primary cooking fuel.



According to the GASTAT, 63.94% of households utilize electrical energy saving devices in their houses, while 57.55% of households would want to spend some money on electricity rationalization devices. The percentage of households in the Kingdom that wish to use solar (PV) energy in their houses is around 52.42%. 35.25% of houses in the Kingdom have thermal insulation.



Household consumption of fuels such as diesel (fuel oil), kerosene, and gas (butane) in all regions of the Kingdom increased in 2021 compared to previous years. Gas (butane gas) accounted for the biggest part of the total household fuel consumption, representing 98.62% of the total fuel consumption in 2021. The volume of diesel (fuel oil) consumption was the lowest, representing 0.23% of the total fuel consumption in 2021.



GASTAT is the only official statistical reference for statistical data and information in Saudi Arabia. It executes all the statistical work, in addition to the technical oversight of the statistical sector. It also designs and implements field surveys, conducts statistical studies and researches, analyzes data and information, in addition to the documentation and archiving works of information and statistical data that cover all aspects of life in Saudi Arabia from its multiple sources.