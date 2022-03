CAIRO - Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) has signed an agreement with Italian energy group Eni for oil exploration in the Gulf of Suez and Nile Delta regions worth "not less than $1 billion" of investments, the petroleum ministry said on Friday.

The agreement also included a commitment from Eni to additionally spend "not less than $20 million" to drill 4 wells, the ministry added in a statement.

(Reporting by Ahmed Ismail; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)