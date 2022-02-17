ArabFinance: Egyptian Ministry of Military Production has witnessed the signing of an agreement for the incorporation of a joint venture (JV) for manufacturing parts used in converting vehicles to run on natural gas, according to an official statement.

The agreement was signed between the National Authority for Military Production, El Maasara For Engineering Industries, and Italy’s Landi Renzo, the statement revealed.

Under the agreement, the three parties will incorporate an Egyptian joint-stock company to build and operate an industrial complex for manufacturing and assembly of parts used in converting vehicles rto be gas-powered.