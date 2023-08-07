Budding talents from 30 countries will compete in 27 technical and vocational skills as the second edition of the WorldSkills Asia competition will be hosted in Abu Dhabi from November 27 to 29.

The event aims to develop the technical and vocational skills of Asian youth. It seeks to reaffirm the importance of technical and vocational education and training and its role in empowering youth to develop skills for future jobs.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the three-day event organised by the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET), will be held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Competitors, experts and workshop managers from more than 30 member and guest countries of WorldSkills Asia will participate and compete in 27 technical and vocational skills.

Dr Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, founder and President of WorldSkills Asia and Director-General of ACTVET, noted the patronage of Sheikh Khaled highlights the support by the UAE leadership in the development of technical and vocational skills of the Asian youth, in line with the WorldSkills organisation’s strategic and future objectives.

“Welcoming the competition enhances the UAE’s successful record of hosting international events. This dynamic event represents the recognition of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a vital force in shaping the future of our region. We celebrate the significance of TVET in equipping individuals with practical skills, empowering them to thrive in the ever-evolving world of work.”

The WorldSkills Asia competition takes place every two years in one of the member countries of the WorldSkills Asia organisation. The event achieves several goals, including inspiring Asian youth and enabling them to develop skills for future jobs, as well as attracting member states and international partners in both private and government educational institutions to encourage talent and develop global standards of skills and competencies across Asia.

