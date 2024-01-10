Al Ain University has announced the restructuring of its Board of Trustees, with Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoon bin Mohammad Al Nahyan appointed as Chairman. The new Board also includes Dr. Nooraldeen Subhi Atatreh as Vice Chairman, Dr. Abdul Rahim Ibrahim Al Nuaimi, Alia Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Dr. Abdul Rahman Mahmoud Al Afifi, Dr. Abdul Aziz Abdul Latif, and Ahmed Al-Kilani.

Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoon emphasised that the restructuring is part of the University's ongoing commitment to academic development and excellence. He highlighted the University's progress in regional and international rankings, attributing its success to its diverse and accredited programmes and distinguished performance.

"Al Ain University has become an important academic institution that enhances the higher education process in the UAE," Sheikh Theyab stated. "It serves as a beacon for attracting foreign students to study and learn here, benefiting from the advanced academic and educational experiences it offers."

Sheikh Theyab stressed the University's dedication to keeping pace with the latest advancements in education and academic systems. He commended the University's performance, highlighting its efforts to improve the quality of education and scientific research in a competitive environment.

Established in 2005, Al Ain University is committed to educational leadership at the local, Arab, and global levels. The University continuously strives to develop education in line with the UAE vision, promoting scientific research and preparing future leaders.