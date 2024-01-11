H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of University of Kalba (UoK), signed on Thursday a cooperation agreement between the University of Kalba and Monash University in Australia, to establish a Bachelor’s programme in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

The agreement was signed at the UoK’s headquarters by Professor Susan Elliott, Vice Chancellor of the University to forge closer cooperation between the two universities in order to establish a four-year academic programme in physical education and sports sciences at University of Kalba and to support and develop the infrastructure of the college’s various facilities, which is reflected in the provision of the best services for the educational programme to graduate trained cadres in a number of departments that are specifically focused on advancing professional practice and educational excellence in the fields of sports sciences and physical education.

The programme's core objective is to work to enrich society through exceptional education, cutting-edge sports research, and partnerships with various sectors of society, while the programme's vision is to be a leading and influential programme in its field to develop a comprehensive and innovative educational environment.

The programme aims to provide graduates with comprehensive theoretical, practical, and technical knowledge, critical and creative thinking abilities, and problem-solving skills, as well as the collaborative and leadership capabilities to generate effective professionals in physical education, sports science, sports training, and sports management, in addition to equipping graduates with the information and abilities needed for leadership, innovation, and research in the educational fields.

Additionally, the programme aims to support graduates' qualifications to meet the needs of individuals, groups, and communities in their areas of sports specialisation and to lead administrative and professional work therein. Qualified graduates will also be able to interpret, evaluate, and apply local and global policies, theories, techniques, methods, practices, and technologies in the field of sports specialisation and its management in order to create integrated environments that enhance the quality of education, sports participation, and training in the United Arab Emirates.

The Physical Education and Sports Sciences programme will provide its graduates with various opportunities in the field of technical training work at the level of sports clubs, fitness centres, schools and universities, and the rehabilitation and training of students with disabilities, in addition to working in sports development and sports management, sports science specialists, and the military corps.

The agreement signing ceremony was attended by a number of officials and representatives from both sides.